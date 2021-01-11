Sara Walden, 58, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare in Tomball. Sara was born in Liberty, Texas on August 5, 1962 to parents Johnny Glenn Welch and Maxine Snider Welch.

Sara was an amazing friend, dedicated mother, loving sister, and a remarkable grandmother, raising four of her eight grandchildren. She lived a life putting herself last and the needs of everybody else before her own. She was always just a phone call away and would drop anything she was doing to lend a helping hand.

Sara loved to spend time with family playing cards, listening to music, and loved to fellowship. She loved to laugh, was always humble, and remained grateful even during the hard times. Sara had faith that would move mountains and never questioned if God would show up and provide. She loved to love people and offered a smile no matter where she went and was the most precious and genuine soul. Sara was loved by many, cherished by most, and adored by all. You couldn’t find a bigger heart.

After suffering a major stroke in October, Sara spent her last weeks on this side of heaven being proof that God is still in the miracle business. For weeks she surpassed all the odds and gave so many hope and renewed faith. There isn’t a single thing about Sara that won’t be missed. Her warm hug, her gentle smile, precious laugh, and her caring heart. The moment she took her last breath here she took her first breath in Glory Land and there is no doubt she is being spoiled rotten as we speak. Sara is whole again and resting in the arms of our Heavenly Father in everlasting peace.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of eighteen years Robert Lee Walden; and brother Johnny “Glenn” Welch, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Stephanie Nicole Crane and husband Ryan; daughter Mickey Walden; grandchildren Dakota Lee Walden, Madison Michelle Walden, Jonathan Lott, Jeremy Lott, Britanie Nugent, Christian Nugent, Knox Crane and Paxton Crane; brothers Doug “Slick” Welch, Jerry Lee “Boog” Welch; nieces and nephews Bridget Welch and Keith Bertling, Christopher Welch and wife Tish, Allen Glenn “AJ” Welch, Kandice Weaver and husband Michael, Benjamin Welch and wife Alysha, and Bethany Welch. In addition she leaves behind numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday at Church That Cares, 21 CR 2281 Cleveland, Texas 77327 with Bishop Ken Smith and Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Ryan Crane, Ben Welch, Chris Welch, AJ Welch, Zane Vestal and Keith Bertling.

