Kenneth Michael Wallace, 64, of Montgomery, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Conroe Regional Medical Center, in Conroe, Texas. Mr. Wallace was born on August 3, 1956 to the late Bobby Kenneth Wallace, and Florise Elizabeth Freytag.

Mr. Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, and his grandmother, Natilie Elizabeth Freytag.



Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher Michael Wallace and his wife Kimberly of Cove, Texas; daughter, Amber Nicole Alfaro and her husband Sandro of Crosby, Texas; sister, Lisa Anne Best and husband David Beene of Montgomerry, Texas; brother, Ronald Paul Wallace of Amarillo, Texas; niece, Stephanie Keeton and husband Chris of Hardin, Texas; nephew, Christian Best of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Kate, Brendan, Alissa and Alexandria; other loving relatives and a host of friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 11:00 am at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Michael Wallace please visit our Tribute Store.

