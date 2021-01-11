Charles “Charlie” Clarance Point II, 47, of Porter, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, June 19, 1973. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lavonne Bryant. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Samantha O’ Neil Point, Kylie Crossley, Jordan Crossley; niece, Jinnie McClain; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Charles will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 14, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm. Interment for Charles will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

