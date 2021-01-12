Lilly Lynn Tenorio, age 6, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. She was born October 12, 2014 in Kingwood, Texas to parents Labrina Young and Steven Tenorio. She is preceded in death by her grandpa, Corbin Horn, Jr.; and uncle, Larry Tenorio.

Survivors include her mother, Labrina Young; father, Steven Tenorio; big momma, Beverly Collins; little momma, Skyla Horn; b-daddy, Mike Skweres; brothers, Steven Tenorio, Tabor Tenorio, Jobe Stuckey and Gabriel Young; sisters, Angelina Tenorio and Ada Young; aunts, April Luce and Katie Jackson; uncles, Corbin Horn, III. and Don Atkins; great-aunt, Diane Kirkland; special best friend, Angel Miller; along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 11:00 a.m.

