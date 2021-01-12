Virgie Faye Stone, age 62 of New Caney, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born July 16, 1958 in Houston, Texas to parents Billy Lee and Dorothy Mae Wescoat who preceded her in death along with her sister, Leslie Mae Ruffin; and great-nephew, Jonathan Luis Corona.

Virgie retired from TDCJ after 20 years as a Correctional Officer.

Survivors include her son, Billy Jack Rood; daughter, Angela Dawn Carroll; sisters, Donna Ballard, Bobbye Stone, and Billye Solice; grandchildren, Kimberly Virgie Rood, Brendan James Michael Carroll, Ethan Elieser Rood, Billy Jack Rood, Jr., Joshua Teddie Logan Carroll, and Dorothy Rose Angela Carroll; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

