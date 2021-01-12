Reda Ann Tiller, 72, of Liberty, Texas passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Mrs. Tiller was born on January 6, 1949, to the late Kenneth Lee Armstrong and Reda Mae Adams. Mrs. Tiller was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved nana. She loved her doggy, Chloe. Mrs. Tiller looked forward to the holidays, especially Christmas, where family and friends would gather to create wonderful memories. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a good poker player. Special visits to the casinos with her family were her favorite pastime. She was a faithful servant showing her love to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Mrs. Tiller is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Bedell Tiller of 37 years; daughter, Sherry Ann Chapman, and sister Jacquelyn Faye Morehead.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melba Ann Quintanilla and husband Juan Carlos of Liberty, Texas, Cynthia Mae Dutton and husband John of Mt.Belvieu, Tammy J. Chapman of Houston, Texas; stepson, James Cathey, and wife, Jennifer of Tomball, Texas; stepdaughter, Erika Moore and husband Stephean of Huntsville, Texas; brothers, Kenneth Ameal Armstrong and wife Tammy of Converse, LA, Jessie Dale Armstrong of Zwolle, LA; brother in law, Kenneth Marlon Morehead of Cleveland, Texas; sisters, Eddlis Inez Reeves and husband Ray of Palestine, Texas, Wanda Mitchell and husband Don of Branson, MO, Edna Sue Jones and husband George of Channelview, Texas, Sandra Lee Kimball and husband Johnny of Henderson, Texas; grandchildren, Amber Nicole Dutton, Kaitlyn Brianna Dutton, Melissa Ann Burch, Amy Michelle Dunbar, Jamie Kandace Burch, Brianna Michelle Quintanilla, Juan Christian Quintanilla, Rachel Nicole Chase and husband Mickey, Robin Lynette Bokemeyer and husband Paul; great-grandchildren, Joe, Angel, Christina, Christopher, Joshua, Elissa, Joseph, Lauren, Makayla, Colton, Riley, Cody, Jayden, Timothy, Leighton; great great-grandson, Aidyn, many other loving relatives and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday from 12:00 pm until service time. Cremation service to follow.



Honoring Mrs. Tiller as pallbearers are John Dutton, Juan Carlos Quintanilla, Kenneth Marlon Morehead, Johnny Kimball, Juan Christian Quintanilla, and Bobby Wallace Mitchell. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Reda Ann Tiller please visit our Tribute Store.

