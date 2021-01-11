Dayton student killed while handling firearms at friend’s house

An eighth-grade Woodrow Wilson Junior High student was killed Saturday in an accidental shooting at his friend’s house. Dayton Police Department was dispatched to the home on the 2800 block of FM 1960 at around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Christopher Roberts, of Dayton, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was deceased inside of the residence.

Detectives spoke with the residents of the home and gathered details surrounding the shooting and learned that the shooting appears to have been accidental.

“At this time in the investigation, it appears Roberts and another youth were both handling firearms [long guns] inside of the residence when there was an accidental discharge,” said Dayton Police Chief Robert Vine.

Although criminal charges may be forthcoming, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made at the time this article was posted. Detectives will continue to gather information on this case and work with local prosecutors.

Dayton ISD is providing assistance with grieving students and staff.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of Christopher Roberts. It is always a tragedy when a young life is lost,” said Vine.

Bluebonnet News has interviewed Roberts’ parents. A separate article will be posted about this young man’s tragic loss.

