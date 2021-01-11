Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 9, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 9, 2021:

  • Frizzell, Gary Joe – Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsbility, Operation of Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Displaying Fictitious License Plate or Registration, Failure to Appear
  • Hanlon, Keith Allen – Disorderly Conduct
  • Martin, Crystal Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – Aggravated Kidnapping and Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • West, Blake Alton – Driving While License Invalid
