Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 9, 2021:

Frizzell, Gary Joe – Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsbility, Operation of Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Displaying Fictitious License Plate or Registration, Failure to Appear

Hanlon, Keith Allen – Disorderly Conduct

Martin, Crystal Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Solomon, Erick Demound – Aggravated Kidnapping and Theft of a Motor Vehicle

West, Blake Alton – Driving While License Invalid

Frizzell, Gary Joe

Hanlon, Keith Allen

Martin, Crystal Lee

Parker, Dalton Len

Solomon, Erick Demound

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

