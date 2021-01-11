School closings

There will be a few disappointed students and parents on Monday, Jan. 11, as very few school districts have opted to close due to the weather. Here are the latest announcements for local school districts:

CLOSINGS

Cleveland ISD

Cleveland ISD will not hold classes Monday, Jan. 11, according to Superintendent Chris Trotter. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to close the school for the safety of our staff and students. Classes will resume on Tuesday,” said Trotter.

Coldspring ISD

In the interest of student and staff safety, COCISD will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 11, due to potentially dangerous road conditions. Classes will resume at the regular time on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Shepherd ISD

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the potential for dangerous road conditions in the early morning hours and out of an abundance of caution, Shepherd ISD will be closed January 11, 2021. Students will not be expected to login and complete online work as all buildings and offices will be closed. School will resume normal operating hours on January 12, 2021.

STILL OPEN

Hardin, Splendora, Tarkington and West Hardin ISDs posted messages on social media announcing their intentions to remain open. Here are the messages posted to the school districts’ Facebook pages. Bluebonnet News has not received notifications from Liberty, Dayton, Hull-Daisetta or Devers ISD.

Hardin ISD

“We are on schedule for a regular start to the school day tomorrow (Monday, Jan 11). If there are any changes we will post them on our website and our Facebook,” wrote Superintendent Scott Mackey.

Splendora ISD

Splendora ISD will have school as regularly scheduled on Monday, January 11. The temperatures did not drop below freezing and there are no road closures in Montgomery County.

Tarkington ISD

Tarkington ISD is having school today at the normal time and schedule.

West-Hardin ISD

West Hardin will be on regular schedule for school this morning. Buses will run at the normal times.

