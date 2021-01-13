Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 11, 2021:

  • Godfrey, David Earl – Failure to Appear and Expired Operator’s License
  • Godfrey, Michael Anthony – Blue Warrant
  • Johnson, Ann Marie – Driving While License Invalid
  • Keaton, Chad Allen – Blue Warrant
  • Salinas, Patricia – Assault-Offensive Contact
  • Smith, Jimmy Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Smith, Leslie Renee – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and No Driver’s License
  • Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Forgery of a Government/National document
  • Wegner, William Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and Driving While License Invalid
