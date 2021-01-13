Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 11, 2021:
- Godfrey, David Earl – Failure to Appear and Expired Operator’s License
- Godfrey, Michael Anthony – Blue Warrant
- Johnson, Ann Marie – Driving While License Invalid
- Keaton, Chad Allen – Blue Warrant
- Salinas, Patricia – Assault-Offensive Contact
- Smith, Jimmy Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Smith, Leslie Renee – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and No Driver’s License
- Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Forgery of a Government/National document
- Wegner, William Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and Driving While License Invalid