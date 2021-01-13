On January 10, 2021 Richard “Bubba” Wayne Rhymes went home to be with the Lord. Bubba was born in Lakes Charles, Louisiana on July 16, 1963 to parents George Edwards Rhymes and Marylyn “Lyn” Rhymes.

Bubba was a loyal and faithful member of Hardin United Methodist Church. He always had a smile for everyone and was loved by so many. He fought a good fight against the Covid-19 virus but Jesus won the victory.

Bubba was preceded in death by his father and his maternal grandparents Ferold and Velma Dever. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Lyn Rhymes, sister Tammy Ridgaway and husband Tim of Mauriceville; brother George “Butch” Rhymes and wife Cheri of Lumberton; beloved nieces Whitney Rhymes, Maggie Ridgaway, Courtney Rhymes, Megan Burge and husband Jason; nephew Taylor Ridgaway and significant other Becky Davis. In addition he leaves behind numerous other loving friends and church family.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 10 AM-12 PM on Thurday, January 14, 2021 at Hardin Methodist Church, 1005 FM 834 Rd W. Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services begin at 12 PM at Hardin Methodist Church with Pastor Gideon Watson officiating. Committal and burial will immediately follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Josh Watson, William Yarborough, Marcus Brand, Taylor Ridgaway, Steven Lawson, David Cade and Joey Suheffler. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Yarborough, Mike Key, Roland Dodd, Albert Delaney, Raymond Edder, Glen Cupid, Howard Brister and Billy Hamm.

