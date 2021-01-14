Billy “Bob” Parker, 75, of Hardin passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Liberty Healthcare in Liberty, TX. He was born August 29, 1945 in Nacogdoches, TX to the late Jack and Lois Smith-Parker.



Mr. Parker served the Liberty County area schools as Superintendent, coach, educator, and mentor for 49 years serving the young minds and people of the county. He loved his family and spending time with them. Some of his favorite things were to gather together with our family across the street at Christmas to cook, eat, and play games. He always enjoyed a good game of dominos with his coffee and pie. He loved attending his grandkids activities while encouraging them along the way. He also had a passion for attending different events for Hardin and Garrison. Both communities were dear to his heart. At the end of the day he would relax with his wife Catherine watching old westerns.



Mr. Parker is preceded in death by his parents.



Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine Parker of Hardin; daughters, Pam Frauenberger and husband Kevin of Hardin, Paige Baird and husband Brant of Sugar Land, TX, and Betsy Henry and husband Mark of Hardin; sister, Jackie Blount of Georgetown, TX; grandchildren, Kade, Kole, and Kenadi Frauenberger, Blaine, Bailey, and Parker Baird, and Neely, Lyla, and Tripp Henry; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Monday, January 18, 2021, at 11:00 at Liberty Church of Christ with Reverend Bill Fabriguze officating, intererment will follow at Holly Springs Cemetery in Garrison, TX at 3:00 p.m. A gathering of Mr. Parker’s family and friends will also be Monday, January 18, 2021 at Liberty Church of Christ from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.



Honoring Mr. Parker as pallbearers are Brant Baird, Kevin Frauenberger, Mark Henry, Kade Frauenberger, Kole Frauenberger, and Blaine Baird.



Mr. Parker’s funeral will be live streamed at https://libertycofc.org/ To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Bob Parker please visit our Tribute Store.

