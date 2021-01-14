Letter to the community: Grace Initiative of South Liberty County Meals on Wheels says ‘Thank you!’

To all our wonderful volunteers, LISD cafeteria workers, clients and our South Liberty County Meals on Wheels supporters, we want to “Thank you.”

Also, we want you to know that we have been truly humbled by the out-pouring of your kindnesses and love toward those elderly in our area who have been unable to leave their homes/prepare meals due to age, illness and/or disabilities.

Due to each donation of time, gifts, countless thoughtful gestures, we have been able to not only feed our clients one hot meal five times a week but have been able to be a safety check for those who normally do not see another person all day.

Your gifts of time, financial aid large & small, and goods have enabled our non-profit to succeed during extremely hard financial times of a pandemic. We have felt your prayers, seen your tears, and have understood your vision for the communities that we all call home.

Thank you all for being a part of our team!!

GRACE Board of Directors

