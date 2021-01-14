Cleveland HS cheerleaders take ninth place in UIL contest

Cleveland High School’s cheer team took ninth place in the High School Co-ed Division of the UIL State Spirit Competition. They earned the distinction at a recent competition.

This is third consecutive time for the team to make the finals, but this time they placed in the Top 10.

“Congratulations to all our students and sponsors. Great job,” according to a statement from Cleveland ISD.

The team includes Marcelina Arellano, Gina Whitehead, Baylee Calfee, Melanie Garcia, Hannah Clark, Makenzee Calfee, Ambry Banda Lloyd, Liliana Banda, Aliyana Lee, Anthony Gonzalez, Angel Perez, Rayven Wiltz, Serenity Christian, Mia Tello, Edith Miranda, Lonna Perdue, Taylor Comeaux, Kale Wood and Daevion Bradford.

