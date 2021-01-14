Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 12, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2021:

  • Beltran, Edward Alexander – Assault Against an Elderly Person
  • Bookman, Eddie Wayne – Criminal Mischief and Theft of Service
  • Duff, Cody David – Arson
  • Garcia, Pilar Hayde – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated, Displaying Wrong License Plate, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Hall, Kelsey Rae – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
  • Mercado, Cesar Adrian – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person
  • Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ramirez, Ralph Gilbert – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Rightmire, James D. Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
