Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2021:

Beltran, Edward Alexander – Assault Against an Elderly Person

Bookman, Eddie Wayne – Criminal Mischief and Theft of Service

Duff, Cody David – Arson

Garcia, Pilar Hayde – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated, Displaying Wrong License Plate, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hall, Kelsey Rae – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property

Mercado, Cesar Adrian – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Person

Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ramirez, Ralph Gilbert – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Rightmire, James D. Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Beltran, Edward Alexander

Bookman, Eddie Wayne

Duff, Cody David

Garcia, Pilar Hayde

Hall, Kelsey Rae

Mercado, Cesar Adrian

Parker, Dalton Len

Rightmire, James D Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

