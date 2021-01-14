Leon Watts Roach, 70, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born on Monday, September 18, 1950 in Salina, Kansas to Derald Watts Roach and Mary Lynne Roach, both of whom have preceded him in death along with his daughter, Lynette Lynne Licatino, Brother, Wendall Derald Campain and brother-in-law, Milton McMaster. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Sandra Roach; children, Misty Paige, Chance Leon Roach, Chasan Lee Brandon & husband Randall, Sissy Shea Roach, Mary Ann Taylor, Caitlin Milam & husband Taylor, Samantha Jo Meza & husband Joseph; brothers Gary Lee Campain, Terry Roach & wife Debbie and his sister Mary Lou McMaster. Grandchildren, Cody Paige, Sarah Elliott, Talor Brandon, Breean Brandon, Spencer Brandon, Cannon Roach, Gemma Roach, Jaxon Roach, Olivia Edwards, Braedan Edwards, Lane Milam, Stella Meza, Sophia Meza and Scarlet Meza; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Leon will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday January 16, 2021 from 12-2:00 pm; immediately following is the funeral services for Leon Watts Roach at 2:00pm. Officiating the service will be Rev. Franklin Howard and all services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

