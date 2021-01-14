Devin Ray “Donkey” Whiteley, 40, of Daisetta, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Hull-Daisetta Volunteer Fire Department in Daisetta, Texas. Donkey was born on November 28, 1980 in Liberty, Texas. Donkey was an equipment operator for Go Green Companies. Donkey was a giving and helpful person, he was the first to go, and had a true heart of a first responder. He proudly served his community and was a miracle in others lives. Also known as James Donkey and Uncle Donkey, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Donkey is preceded in death by his mother, Reba Faye Whiteley; grandmother, Alma Jane Carouthers Whiteley; and Uncle George Ellis ” Butch” Whiteley Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, James Curt Gartner and wife, Crystal, Timothy Whiteley, and David Whiteley; Nephews, Justin, James, and Laynden; Neices, Brianne and Allyssa.



A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Life Point Church in Daisetta, TX with Reverend Bradley Davis officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Hull-Daisetta Volunteer Fire Department from 5:00 P.M until 9:00 P.M.



Honoring Donkey as pallbearers will be Mike Mouton, Benny Carroll, Justin Gartner, Alan Gartner, Kevin Patterson, Eric Molina, and Nathan Gunter. Honorary pallbearers are James Gartner, Laynden Gartner, Austin Wingate, Staff of ESD #2, and Devers Fire Department. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Devin Ray ” Donkey” Whiteley please visit our Tribute Store.

