Johnny Michael “Mike” Eubanks, 65, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his home in Anahuac. He was born on March 27, 1955, in Olla, Louisiana, to the late Johnny F. and Madra Ann Nichols Eubanks. Mike attended LaSalle High School in Olla and graduated in the class of 1973.

Mike had a passion for restoring cars, and to him, it did not matter what the type. For more than twenty years, he owned and operated Mike’s Paint and Body Shop in both Baytown and Anahuac before retiring in 2012.

Mike pursued many interests, some of which included fishing and his love of vegetable gardening. He had raised beds that he worked on with his amazing green thumb. Mike also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, grandchildren, and beloved canine companion, Buddy. Mike was nice and generous, always willing to give to anyone he could, even if it meant he would do without. His personality attracted all animals and people, including small children who adored and loved him. You could often find the grandchildren and Mr. Buddy riding around with him on his scooter. Mike was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle friend to many. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Mike served as a member and former Grand Master for the Anahuac Masonic Lodge #995 and volunteered as a Shriner in Houston.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Ann Munsinger and Johnny F. Eubanks; his maternal grandparents S’Nita and James M. Nichols; and his paternal grandparents Ella and John C. Eubanks. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 27 years Karen Bumgarner Bryant-Eubanks; his children Michael W. Eubanks, James T. “Tommy” Bryant, Margaret “Maggie” Wainwright and husband Jeff and Kathleen Bryant and husband Jeffrey Beritiech; his grandchildren Christopher Bryant, Lyla Williams, Abigail Williams, Scarlett Beritiech and Rebecca McIllwain; his siblings Lisa Wilson and Donald Munsinger and wife Wendy; his nieces and nephews Eric and Joshua McNaughton, Britleigh, Brandon, Brenda, and Bridgette Munsinger; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Friday, January 15, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A graveside service and committal will be held at 1pm, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the gazebo at Anahuac Cemetery, with Pastor Kenn Munn officiating.

