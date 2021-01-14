Derek Alan Taylor, age 34 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born October 23, 1986 in Conroe, Texas to parents Kenneth and Sue Taylor. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Amos Albert Brinser (PawPaw) and Chu Hsia Brinser (MeMe), and Douglas Kenneth Taylor; uncle, Douglas Alan Taylor; and aunt, Debra Faye Staples.

Survivors include his parents, Kenneth Charles Taylor (Pops) and Sue Hsia Taylor; daughter, Piper Sue Taylor; son, Connor J. Farrell-Taylor; brother, Markus Hausmann; grandmother, Daphalene Taylor; girlfriend, Savanna Grubbs; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at CTC: Church That Cares, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at CTC: Church That Cares, Cleveland, Texas.

