T.J. Robinson, age 31 of Splendora, Texas passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born November 10, 1989 in Houston, Texas to parents Timothy Robinson, Sr. and Julie Hudson Rollins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Hudson, Sr. and James Dale Robinson.

Survivors include his mother, Julie Hudson Rollins; father, Timothy Robinson, Sr.; stepfather, Larry V. Rollins, Sr.; grandmothers, Doris A. Hudson and Pamela J. Todd; daughters, Kinsley Grace Robinson and Addison Elizabeth Parish; son, Brodie Miles Robinson; sisters, Jennifer A. Robinson, Dakota Mae Rollins, and Leslie Rollins LaFollette; brothers, Larry V. Rollins, Jr. and Lucas E. Knight; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many children who called him Daddy.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

