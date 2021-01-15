Christopher Gary Roberts, 15, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Dayton. The youngest child of Gary and Crystal Monceaux Roberts, born on September 22, 2005, in Brenham, Texas, while evacuating from Hurricane Rita. Christopher was an eighth-grade student at Woodrow Wilson Junior High, where he played sports including football as a linebacker and kicker. He also played the trumpet in the Pony Band at the junior high. Christopher was a smart and active young man, who had big dreams. He was an avid Oklahoma University fan, and aspired of playing on their football team after graduating from high school.

Since the age of seven, Christopher used his natural charm working alongside his father and late grandfather at coin shows and flea markets. He loved to work with his family and proved himself to be a great salesman starting at an early age. Christopher loved people, animals and wanted to take charge of his siblings. Although he could be very outspoken at times, he was known to be generous, even giving his last dollar or the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Christopher pursued many interests, some of which included playing video games such as Fort Nite and Call of Duty on Xbox live, swimming, reading, and history. He even enjoyed watching old movies but Full Metal Jacket was his favorite of them all. Christopher was a fixer of things and could take something completely apart and put it back together with no problem. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family and traveling to places with his grandparents like to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Christopher was a well-mannered and affectionate young man with a big heart. He was adored by so many and was the kind of person when he said, “I love you” he meant it. Christopher will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who and loved him.

Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Papa Gary. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his parents Gary and Crystal Roberts of Dayton; his sister Brittany Monceaux of Dayton; his grandparents Michael and Kim Becker of Old River-Winfree, Teresa and Popo Gary Niesner of La Grange, Joston and Charlotte Monceaux of Highlands and Robert and Darlene Becker of Georgia; his aunt Sylvia Larson of Baytown, uncle Buddy Conner and wife Emily of Old River-Winfree, uncle Tony Monceaux and wife Billie of Baytown, aunt Stephanie Denton and husband Stuart of Sugar Land, uncle James Monceaux of Old River-Winfree, uncle Justin Monceaux and wife Lisa of Lufkin, his beloved dog Elvis and guinea pig Dixie; his godmother Linda Dunn; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

