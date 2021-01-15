Delores Ann Boullion, 63, a lifelong resident of Winnie, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1957, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to the late Norris Antoine and Mary Louise Abshire Boullion.

Delores was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Spending time with her family was always her first priority, as her family was the most important part of her life. Delores pursued many interests, some of which include crafting, sewing, and crochet. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb when it came to plants and flowers. Delores was a Powerhouse bowler and acquired the nickname of Daffy Duck by her fellow bowlers. She bowled in leagues for a number of years from Port Arthur, Beaumont, Baytown to Dallas.

Delores worked for many years in the restaurant business as a chef and waitress before her retirement. She was a very talented chef and was always passionate about cooking. Delores was someone who rarely met a stranger and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband Minus Broussard, Jr.; her grandson Cullin “Squallie” Blake Broussard; her siblings Betty Broussard and Anthony Charles “AC” Boullion; and her niece Tina Louise Abshire. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her significant other Rory “Squeak” Taylor of Winnie; her children Minus K. Broussard, Sr. of Nederland, Chris Broussard and wife Christy of Devers and Tammy Loupe and husband Shannon of Winnie; her grandchildren Tamara and Elizabeth Chavez, Autumn and Minus K. Broussard, Jr., Krystal Martinez, Bubba, Anthony, and Brock Huggins, Hunter, Tatum, and Shannon K. Loupe; her numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Delores’ wishes to be cremated with no formal services to be held. “We will always carry your memory in our hearts.”

