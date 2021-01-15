Liberty County firefighter’s body returned to area for funeral

Liberty County firefighter Devin Ray Whiteley passing away on Jan. 12 from a heart attack while working at the Hull-Daisetta fire station. Whiteley, 40, served for many years with the Hull-Daisetta and Devers fire departments. Here are photos from the procession that returned his body from Beaumont, where an autopsy was performed.
The procession passed through Devers and Daisetta, stopping at the Hull-Daisetta fire station briefly for a wreath presentation. More on this story will be posted later.
May he rest in peace