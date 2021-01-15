Liberty County firefighter’s body returned to area for funeral

Liberty County firefighter Devin Ray Whiteley passing away on Jan. 12 from a heart attack while working at the Hull-Daisetta fire station. Whiteley, 40, served for many years with the Hull-Daisetta and Devers fire departments. Here are photos from the procession that returned his body from Beaumont, where an autopsy was performed.

The procession passed through Devers and Daisetta, stopping at the Hull-Daisetta fire station briefly for a wreath presentation. More on this story will be posted later.

Firefighters comfort each other after a wreath in honor of Devin Ray Whiteley was placed outside the Hull-Daisetta fire station. Whiteley, a firefighter for Devers and Hull-Daisetta, died on Jan. 12 from a heart attack while working at the Hull-Daisetta fire station. He was 40.

Vehicles arrive at the Hull-Daisetta fire station on Friday, for the procession returning the body of Devin Ray Whiteley to Liberty County. Whiteley, 40, died on Jan. 12 from a heart attack while working at the Hull-Daisetta fire station.

Firefighters who worked alongside Devin Ray Whiteley are mourning his loss. He died suddenly on Jan. 12 from a heart attack at the Hull-Daisetta fire station. He was 40.

Faith and Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the funeral of Devin Ray Whiteley, a Liberty County firefighter who died on Jan. 12 from a heart attack. The 40-year-old firefighter was a part of the Hull-Daisetta and Devers fire departments.

