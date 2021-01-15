New Caney man killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty County

A New Caney man was killed at approximately 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, in a single-vehicle accident on CR 3540 about 12 miles north of Cleveland.

According to Sgt. Erik Burse, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the accident and found that a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on CR 3540 when it left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.

The driver – 38-year-old Nikolas Alexander Hay of New Caney, Texas – was pronounced dead at the scene. Burse said the accident investigation is still ongoing though there is no additional information available for release at this time.

