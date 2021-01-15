Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 13, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 13, 2021:

  • Armstrong, Chad Henry – Blue Warrant
  • Dusek, Martin Paul – Amended Order
  • Grays, Deandre Daquan – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Hanlon, Chelsea Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lopez, Noe Garcia – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Report a Non-Injury Accident and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Petroff, John Morgan – Evading Arrest
  • Taylor, Chester Eugene – Hold for the State of Alabama
  • Taylor, Chester Eugene
  • Petroff, John Morgan
  • Lopez, Noe Garcia
  • Hanlon, Chelsea Lee
  • Dusek, Martin Paul
  • Armstrong, Chad Henry

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.