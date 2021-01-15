Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 13, 2021:
- Armstrong, Chad Henry – Blue Warrant
- Dusek, Martin Paul – Amended Order
- Grays, Deandre Daquan – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Hanlon, Chelsea Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lopez, Noe Garcia – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Report a Non-Injury Accident and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Petroff, John Morgan – Evading Arrest
- Taylor, Chester Eugene – Hold for the State of Alabama