Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 13, 2021:

Armstrong, Chad Henry – Blue Warrant

Dusek, Martin Paul – Amended Order

Grays, Deandre Daquan – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Hanlon, Chelsea Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lopez, Noe Garcia – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Report a Non-Injury Accident and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Petroff, John Morgan – Evading Arrest

Taylor, Chester Eugene – Hold for the State of Alabama

