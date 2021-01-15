Missing Baytown man still not located

The search for a missing Baytown man continued on Friday in the Westlake community south of Dayton in Liberty County. Nathan Allen Heathco, 22, disappeared early Tuesday morning after crashing his vehicle into a ditch in the 8700 block of SH 1409.

Nathan Allen Heathco, 22, of Baytown, has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the Westlake area near Dayton.

He was captured on surveillance cameras at the ESD #3 (Westlake) moments after the accident. According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Heathco wandered over to a nearby convenience store, walked around a few moments and then stepped outside of the range of cameras. It appears he was walking away toward the south.

A passerby notified the sheriff’s office about the accident. Moments later, deputies arrived on the scene but they could find no evidence of Heathco. Inside his wrecked vehicle, they found his phone.

According to DeFoor, it is believed that Heathco was traveling to Liberty County to visit with friends when he wrecked his vehicle. The friends have told investigators that he never arrived.

Neither his family or friends have heard from him since then.

Heathco’s family filed a missing persons report with the Sheriff’s Office and an investigation into his disappearance began. His family also reached out to Texas EquuSearch for help in searching for Heathco.

On Friday morning, 30 volunteers with Texas EquuSearch turned out to help in the search for Heathco. They began an intensive search of the immediate area where he disappeared and the surrounding area. So far, he has no been found.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

