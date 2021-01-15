SJCSO: Million dollar drug operation busted in Cleveland area

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and the San Jacinto County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding a potential narcotics laboratory at a local residence in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 15.

After the joint agencies formed an operation plan, Sgt. Cortez, K9 Deputy Hardy and a Deputy Constable with Precinct 2 attempted to conduct an investigation at 700 Devin Road in Cleveland.

Bags of methamphetamine line the wall of a home in the Cleveland area on Friday. Two people were arrested.

As deputies approached the residence to conduct an investigation, two suspects fled on foot, at which time Sgt. Cortez and K9 Deputy Hardy pursued the suspects. After a brief pursuit, Cortez and Hardy apprehended the two suspects without incident.

As a further investigation was conducted, deputies stumbled upon a massive narcotics laboratory inside the residence, resulting in an approximately 100 Kilos of Methamphetamine, well over a million dollars in street value.

Suspects Eduardo Gutierrez and Efrain Mora-Equihua were both arrested and transported the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail without further incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

