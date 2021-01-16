Ricky Alford, 64, of Hardin, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at San Jacinto Methodist Hospital in Baytown. Ricky was born September 25, 1956 in Pasadena, Texas to parents Richard Alford, Sr. and Glenna Hoobler of Liberty, Texas.

Ricky worked at Dow Chemical site all of his life until he retired with bad health in 2014. He was a maintenance Superintendent and loved his job. He was always dedicated to his family and work and was loved and respected by his co-workers. Ricky was the best, faithful husband and a good provider. He believed in taking care of his family. He liked to play dominos at the “Lazy H” back in the day and he loved the water, especially swimming and water skiing. Ricky loved music, people, and football, he was always quick to help his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Richard Alford, Sr.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 35 years, Debbie Alford of Hardin; Mother, Glenna Simson and stepfather Gerald Simpson of Liberty; daughter, Lisa Boudreaux and husband Henry; sons, Troy Mitchell and wife Melissa “Princess”, Victor Garcia and wife JoAnn; brother, Randy Alford and wife Laura of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Zack Fregia, Kenleigh Fregia, Ashton Hutcherson, Paige Garcia, Keke, Kiundra, and Drelon Tarver; eight great-grandchildren; special aunt and uncle, David and Barbara Alford of Pasadena, Texas along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 10 AM-11 AM on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM with interment to follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery. The Funeral Service for Ricky will be Live Streamed at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

Honoring the family as pallbearers will be Alton Wages, Wayne Whitehead, Gene Victorian, James Michael Fregia, James Richard Fregia, and Joe Harrison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

