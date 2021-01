The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 14, 2021:

Bond, Lawton Victor – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Hold for Polk County-Theft of Property

Chavez, Martin – Driving While Intoxicated

Green, Skylar Nichole – Driving While Intoxicated

Rogers, Bethany – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sparks, Jacqueline Conrad – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

