Joseph Clayton Meshell, 74, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born on Monday, June 24, 1946 in Converse, Louisiana. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Meshell, and Evelyn (Sepulvado) Meshell: brothers, James “JC” Meshell, Dewitt Meshell, Sammy Meshell, and Wayne Meshell, sister, Mary Jane Anderson. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Barbara (Laroux) Meshell; children, Keith Meshell, Rhonda Carrasco and husband Eddie, Regina Bledsoe and husband Richard, Mark Meshell and wife Jessica; sister Belva Jean Meshell-LeBlanc and husband Leroy; grandchildren, Steven Meshell, Ethan Meshell, Mea Carrasco, Ava Meshell, Sophia Bledsoe and Emma Meshell; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Joseph will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday January 25, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Services for will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cleveland at 10:00 am. Interment for Joseph will immediately follow at Houston National Cemetery. officiating Father Andy.

