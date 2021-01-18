Nikolas Alexander Hay, 38, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born on Monday, December 20, 1982 in Houston, Texas to Herbert C. Hay and Truly (Guthrie) Hay. Nikolas was preceded in death by his father, Herbert C Hay, and grandmother, Louise Hay. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; son, River Dunbar; mother, Truly Hay; brothers, Herbert Hay II, Joseph Hay, Andrew Hay, Randy Jones, Brandon Jones and Jonathan Jones; sisters, Suzette Hay Kelley, Tiffany Hay, Alyscia Jones and Jessica Jones Hart; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Services are pending at this time.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations to help cover funeral expenses

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nikolas Alexander Hay, please visit our floral store.

