Gloria Louise Webb Brown, 74, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Baytown, Texas to Gilbert Webb and Bessie Mae Boney Webb. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown in 1965. In May of 1966 she married Charles David Brown. Gloria retired after working as a manager for Eckerd Drugs and went on to become a full time “Nana” to the grandchildren she loved very dearly. She was the ultimate cookie baking Nana.

Gloria enjoyed visiting at the community center in Huffman and painting with oil paints. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with her entire family as well as capturing memories with her camera. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Bessie Webb; sister, Linda Darlene Richardson, and son-in-law Glenn Askew.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles David Brown; son, Travis Brown and wife Aimee; daughter, Tammy Brown Askew; brother, Jim Lee Webb; grandchildren, Kemper Brown, Brittany Askew Baker and husband Jason, and Marissa Askew; great-grandchildren, Waylon and Weston Baker; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home Dayton. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm in Huffman Cemetery.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home Dayton. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm in Huffman Cemetery.

