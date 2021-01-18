A love story that never ends, Floyd Marshall Ballou and Joan Ballou Hershberger of La Porte, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, just a few hours apart, at their home. Floyd was born on July 30, 1938, in De Queen, Arkansas, to the late Willie B. and Annie Mae Ragin Ballou. Joan was born on September 14, 1946, in Galveston, Texas to the late John M. and Essie Lynn Neal Arnold.

Floyd and Joan were married for many years and together they raised two children. They were a very loving and dedicated couple, parents, and grandparents. The two enjoyed spending time with the family whenever they were able.

Floyd worked as a pipefitter in the petrochemical industry for more than twenty-five years. He was a very inventive man who had several patents and inventions in his name. Floyd was a former member of the Local 211 Pipefitters Union and was a Freemason which is the oldest Fraternal Organization in the world. He was an avid coin and gun collector, who owned and operated his own gun shop and collected commemorative western-style and rare firearms. Floyd loved and acquired classic cars, with Ford Galaxy 500 and ’57 Chevys as his two favorites. He often purchased and spruced them up before selling these antique treasures. Another longtime hobby of Floyds was buying up storage units at auctions. He enjoyed watching old western movies and was a diehard Elvis fan. Floyd’s fondest desire was that he wanted everyone to be happy.

Joan worked as a bartender and club manager for fourteen years. She worked at various places including Angel’s, Blondies, the Chantilly Room, and Eagles Lodge, where she met most of her closest friends that she considered extended family. In her younger years, Joan enjoyed gardening, doing macramé, and cooking. She had an abundant collection of cookware, pots, and recipes. Joan loved that she could share her most precious recipes with her friends and family through Facebook. Others swore by her beans and gumbo, that they were the best. Joan was an avid animal lover, owning many pets through the years including exotic birds and even a monkey.

She loved to spend money and was an excessive buyer for herself, and the ultimate gift-giver to others. Due to some physical restrictions, Joan had become an enthusiast of adult coloring books, keeping her creative and active.

Floyd and Joan will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved them.

Floyd and Joan were preceded in death by their parents. She was preceded in death by her twin brother John Arnold, Jr. Together they leave behind to cherish their memory, their children Monica Thain and husband Henry of Baytown and Chance Ballou and wife Corinne of Dayton; their grandchildren Kelsey Joy Thain and fiancé Justin Lee Welch, Chance Wayne Ballou, Jr., and Devin Marshall Ballou; their great-grandchildren Harlee, Floyd and Brayleigh Ballou. Floyd is also survived by his step-children Phillip Horrell, Byron Eckhart, Jr., and Tamera Robbins; his brother Henry Elmer Ballou; and his nephews. Joan is also survived by her siblings Lavinia Cornell and husband Marvin and Glen Arnold and wife Monica; and several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm, on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of life for Floyd and Joan will follow at 4pm, with Bro Jeff Day, officiating. A graveside service and committal for both will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 TX-146, in Dayton.

