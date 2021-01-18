Linda Gale Riley Holley, 77, of Alvin, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Linda was born April 6, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas to parents Wilfred David Riley and Frances Viola Luster Riley.

Linda was a resident of Alvin since 1980 and was a former resident of Pasadena. She, along with her husband, owned Unitex Service, Inc. She also was employed for 12 years with Pasadena Independent School District. Linda enjoyed going to casinos. She was loved by everyone. She loved going to family reunions and was a big fan of Elvis.

Linda was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Gary Holley; her granddaughter, Kristi Pierce and her sister, Sandra Randazzo.

She is survived by her sons, Albert David Pierce and Charles Scott Pierce and wife Sandra; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; nephews, Dee Caudill and wife Patty and Mike Caudill and wife Josie; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Holley will be from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22. 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, Texas, with service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Eastgate community.

