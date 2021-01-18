Ruby Jewel Landes, age 96 of Splendora, Texas passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born January 3, 1925 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Hubert and Selma Lilley who preceded her in death along with her husbands, Ray Luce and Russell Edward Landes; son, Jimmy Dale Luce; great-granddaughter, Christy Hoagland; sister, Pearl Fincher; brothers, JD Lilley, Bobby Lilley and Raymond Lilley; and two infant sisters.

Ruby was a lifelong resident of Splendora and the original volunteer. One of her greatest joys was being a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Her grandchildren remember going with her to the area nursing homes and helping with bingo, celebrating various holidays and anything else that needed to be done. She also enjoyed traveling and for many years was a member of a group that traveled across the country. Ruby had a camper on her pickup truck and was known as the Roadrunner. She enjoyed gardening, but loved her grandbabies…especially the great-grandchildren who could do no wrong! Ruby is going to be missed by her friends and family alike. She was a wonderful woman with a beautiful and caring heart who lived to serve others.

Survivors include her sons, James Ray Luce and Jerry Thomas Luce; brother, Billy Ray Lilley; sisters, Corrine Turner, Susie Mae McGowan, Dorothy Marie Tompkins and Shirley Shearer; grandchildren, Shannon Ray Hoagland, Tracy Lynn Hoagland, James Craig Luce, Chelley Whiddon, Phillip Thomas Luce, Tina Smith, Adawna Luce and April Luce, Jimmie Quinn, and Cathleen Luce; along with numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Rosewood Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

