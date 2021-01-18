Ruth Ann Evans Duff, 67, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Dayton. She was born September 30, 1953 in Liberty to her late parents, Bill Evans and Sharline Ruth Regan Evans.

Mrs. Duff had lived in the Liberty – Dayton area all of her life and was a retired set-up technician. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Daisetta and dearly loved all of her family. Her enjoyments were playing bingo, reading, dancing and visiting the casinos.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Duff and a sister, Mary Sue Hall.

Survivors include her daughters, Billie Green and her husband, Murphy, Sr. and Becky Doss and her husband Billy; sisters, Wanda Duff and her husband Larry and Debra Evans; grandchildren, Courtney Green and fiancé Patrick Hebert, Murphy Green, Jr. and girlfriend Destiny Emmert and Michael Alan Doss, Tracie Doss, Kimberly Doss, Billy Doss, Jr. and Molli Jean Doss; great-grandchildren, Bodie Hebert, Murphy Green III aka M.J, Elijah Kelly, Ohmari Doss, Kalie Dean Kelly, Zerek Doss, Jolyn Kelly and Dawson Kelly;.numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 18, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Leslie Gaines officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Serving as pallbearers will be Murphy Green, Jr., Patrick Hebert, Bradley Templeton, Drake Lerma, Cameron Lerma, Donovan Tanton, P. J. Fontenot and Devin Fontenot. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Broussard, Issac Hall, Murphy Green, Sr., Billy Doss, and Michael Alan Doss.

