Gwenette Wiggins, age 64 of Splendora, Texas passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was born June 20, 1956 in Fort Hood, Texas to parents Harvey and Kathleen Green who preceded her in death along with her husband, John Russel Wiggins; and brother, Terry Stephenson.

Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Wiggins; sister, Luan Green; brothers, Quentin Stephenson and Calvin Stephenson; granddaughter, Angel Wiggins; aunt, Bonnie Bailey and husband Troy; uncles, L.G. and R.J. Walker; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

