Lainey Yates, age 59 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. She was born March 28, 1961 in Liberty, Texas. She is preceded in death by her mother, Joan Henson; father, James Henson; grandparents, Vera and Art Warren; and great-niece, Jessica Renee Oliver.

Lainey was a teacher’s aide at Hardin High School. She loved her family, and everyone unconditionally. Lainey was a mother to many, and never judged anyone. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Bubba Yates; son, Jason D. Yates; daughter, Brandy Alaniz and husband, Will; sister, Brenda Thompson; grandchildren, Harley Brunson, Skylar Yates, Brooklynn Yates, and Lexi Alaniz; nieces, Belinda Clowers and Joan Barrett; and great-nephew, Colton Clowers; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the homeplace of Lainey Yates.

