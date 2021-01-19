Dalton Henry “D-Dalt” Eaton, 49. of Liberty, passed away Thursday January 14, 2021, at his residence in Liberty. He was born November 12, 1971 in Liberty, TX to the late Dalton and Ivy Sims-Eaton.



D-Dalt loved his family and spending time with them and his girls. Whenever he wasn’t with them he enjoyed motorcycles and working on old cars and truck. He was jokester and always loved playing and telling jokes on and with his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Miranda Brooks of Libery; daughters, Ivy, Mariah, and Myah of Liberty; brother, David Eaton of Liberty; sister, Kerri Fregia and husband Johnny of Liberty, Kimberly Eaton of Liberty, Katie Robinette and husband Donald of Daisetta, and Marcie Eaton and husband Josh of Daisetta; mother-in-law, Mary Ford of Liberty; brother-in-law, Dustin Ford and wife Brittaney of Houston; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A private family service of remembrance will be held at a later date. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dalton Henry Eaton please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

