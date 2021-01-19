Marvin Eugene Gilbert, 89, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, November 18, 1931 in Cleveland, Texas to Leslie P Gilbert and Bessie (Snyder) Gilbert, both of whom have preceded him in death. Marvin was also preceded in death by his sons, Donald Allen Singleton, Ronald Lee Singleton, brothers, James Gilbert, Lewis Gilbert. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Betty Jean Gilbert; children, Cathy L Gilbert Mayes and husband Billy, Randy Eugene Gilbert and wife Lorraine, Dennis Jay Gilbert and wife Danna, Diana Gilbert Bails and husband Scotty, Angie Gilbert Pemberton and husband Stacey, Lisa Singleton Moore and husband Steven; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Marvin will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Marvin will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Marvin will immediately follow at Security Cemetery.

