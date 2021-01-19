Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 17, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 17, 2021:

  • Bianchi, William Howard – Driving While License Invalid
  • Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Criminal Trespass
  • Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Harrison, Jerome Osha – Amended Order
  • Hughes, Jonathan J. – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration, Fishing Without Landowner Consent, Criminal Trespass With Deadly Weapon and Driving While License Invalid
  • Mangum, Luke Avery – Possession of Marijuana
  • Schnupp, Elijah Eric – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Public Intoxication
