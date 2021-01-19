Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 17, 2021:

Bianchi, William Howard – Driving While License Invalid

Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Criminal Trespass

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication

Harrison, Jerome Osha – Amended Order

Hughes, Jonathan J. – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration, Fishing Without Landowner Consent, Criminal Trespass With Deadly Weapon and Driving While License Invalid

Mangum, Luke Avery – Possession of Marijuana

Schnupp, Elijah Eric – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Public Intoxication

Castillo, Claudia Aguilar

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr.

Harrison, Jerome Osha

Hughes, Jonathan

Mangum, Luke Avery

Tidwell, Kristen Leigh

Schnupp, Elijah Eric

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

