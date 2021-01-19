Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 17, 2021:
- Bianchi, William Howard – Driving While License Invalid
- Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Criminal Trespass
- Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Harrison, Jerome Osha – Amended Order
- Hughes, Jonathan J. – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration, Fishing Without Landowner Consent, Criminal Trespass With Deadly Weapon and Driving While License Invalid
- Mangum, Luke Avery – Possession of Marijuana
- Schnupp, Elijah Eric – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Public Intoxication