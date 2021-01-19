Man sought for stabbing multiple victims in Porter

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in the 23600 E. Heritage Oaks Drive Porter, Texas, just before noon Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that four family members from the residence had been stabbed by another family member while inside the residence. Deputies learned the suspect, identified as Nathan Carlin, a white male 36 years of age, had gotten into a verbal argument with several of the victims.

During the verbal argument, Carlin allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed and cut the victims multiple times. The victims received various lacerations and puncture wounds as a result of the knife assault by Carlin.

Carlin reportedly fled the residence on foot at which time numerous law enforcement agencies arrived in an attempt to locate Carlin, which was unsuccessful.

The victims were transported to various hospitals and are in stable, but serious condition. The exact relationship of the victims to Carlin is unknown at this time. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office can confirm that the victims are a 61-year old white female, a 38-year old white female, a 23-year old white female and a 9-year old white female.

Nathan Carlin may still be in the area and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend Carlin.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene and conducting an investigation.

