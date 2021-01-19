Valentine’s Day lunches to go offered at FUMC Liberty

The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed your plans to wine and dine your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, but the Men’s Bible Class at First United Methodist Church in Liberty has you covered.

On Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to-go meals of traditional turkey and dressing meal, with a dessert, will be sold for $10 each in the First United Methodist Church parking lot at the corner of Cos and Travis streets in Liberty.

This is the same meal that is served each year at the Brotherhood Banquet.

Tickets may be purchased from any member of the Men’s Bible Class or at the FUMC office located at 539 Main St., Liberty. All meals are preorder only. No tickets will be sold at the pickup location.

The deadline for ordering is Saturday, Feb. 6.

“The class is thankful for your support in carrying on the tradition and spirit of the annual Brotherhood Gathering,” said spokesperson Mike Spears.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call Mike at 832-248-8418.

