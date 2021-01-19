Jason Neil “Tugboat” Morgan, 39, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021. He was born on Oct. 30, 1981, in Houma, La., to Carl and Linda Morgan. Jason graduated from Dayton high school and later worked offshore as a barge tankerman. He was a fun-loving person who enjoyed nothing more than making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his father Carl Morgan of Connelly Springs, N.C., and grandparents Julius Morgan and Bessie Steele Morgan and Alcide Bourgeois and Edwina Navarre Bourgeois.

Jason leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Leslie Jean Morgan, stepchildren Keepher, Kaylie and James Leach, mother Linda B Morgan, siblings Emily Morgan (Dale Harryman), Leo Morgan (Amber) and Danielle Morgan, nephews Nicholas, Trey and Jake Foret, and niece Sydney Morgan.

Jason’s family would like to thank Lindsey, Heather and Maria from Compassus Hospice for the excellent care and support of Mr. Morgan and his family. Anyone wishing to offer condolences is encouraged to do so on his Facebook Tribute Page, https://www.facebook.com/tugboat2021. Plans for a memorial service will be posted there as well.

