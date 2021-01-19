Pennington named Cleveland City Manager

Four months after being named interim city manager for the City of Cleveland, Bobby Pennington has moved to permanent city manager. The decision was made by Cleveland City Council at the Jan. 19 meeting.

Pennington, who has been with the City for the last five years as assistant city manager and finance director, thanked Council for the opportunity.

“We will make Cleveland a wonderful place to live, work and play,” Pennington promised in his remarks to Council. “We are going to measure our results. We will have people wanting to come and live here. We will have these home sites filled up and have developments bursting at the seams.”

Cleveland City Council members join City Manager Bobby Pennington and City Secretary Angela Smith for a group photo following the Jan. 19 meeting where Pennington was officially named the permanent city manager for the city. Left to right are Councilman James Franklin, Councilwoman Marilyn Clay, Smith, Mayor Richard Boyett, Pennington, Mayor Pro Tem Danny Lee and Councilwoman Delores Terry.

None of his successes would be possible without a dedicated staff at the city and a supportive city council, he added.

“I am excited to have a fulltime fire department and to have a wonderful staff here at the City. I wouldn’t be here without the great staff that I have,” he said.

He encouraged Council members to keep seeking common ground despite their different views on matters.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller has been named the Cleveland Municipal Court judge.

“We all have our differences but we will work through them,” he said. “Small changes we make amount to great things.”

Another personnel change happening at the City of Cleveland was approved by Council at the Tuesday night meeting. Effective Feb. 15, 2021, Ralph Fuller will be the municipal court judge for the City. He will replace Bob Steely who has served in that position for a number of years.

Fuller, who also is the elected Pct. 6 justice of the peace for Liberty County, will continue in that role as well. Fuller told Bluebonnet News after the meeting that he believes he can perform the duties of both roles without any conflict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

