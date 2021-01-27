Lacy appointed to Cleveland EDC board

Cleveland City Council appointed Robert Lacy to the Cleveland Economic Development Corporation at the Jan. 19 council meeting. Lacy will serve the remaining board member term of departing EDC member Andrew Bounds.

During the January monthly meeting of the Cleveland Economic Development Corporation, Lacy was sworn into the board by City Secretary Angela Smith.

“I am excited about this opportunity and there are a lot of exciting things going on in the city,” said Lacy after being sworn in.

Lacy has served on several boards in the past such as city council and chamber of commerce. He was previously the warden of the Liberty County Jail from 1999 to 2006.

He was also awarded “Warden of the Year” for 2012-2013 by the North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents.

Other Cleveland City Council news from that meeting:

