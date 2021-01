Four Liberty High School students attended the LIT Welding contest on Jan. 15 in Beaumont. Two of the four placed in the competition.

Jacob Cannaday took second place and Tyler Johnson placed third in the Underwater Welding competition. Cannaday will receive a $1,000 scholarship to Ocean Corp Welding School. Tyler will receive a $750 scholarship.

Cannaday also placed first in the Quiz and Tool ID Contest. Austin Walker received an Industry Certificate in Level I Welding.

