James Alton Pate was born August 8, 1942 in Pasadena, Texas and passed away January 17, 2021 at the age of 78. James graduated from Cleveland High School Class of 1960, and attended Lamar University. He served his country in the US Army. James was a true entrepreneur, in real estate, automobiles, copier machine repair, and satellite repair. His greatest love was his family, and he loved the outdoors, especially fishing. James was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse J. Pate and Helen Lucille High Pate. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 ½ years, Joan Pate; son, Jesse T. Pate and wife Tina Dyanne Pate; daughter, Jamie Haynes; brother, Gerald W. Pate and wife Denise Hales Pate; sisters-in-law, Delma Walters, Luelle Hobbs and Pamela Hoke; grandchildren, James Garcia, Kody Garcia, Jade Pate, Mia Haynes, and Gavin Haynes; great grandchildren, Hallie Garcia, Harper Garcia, and Ruby Garcia; nephew, Gerald Wayne Pate and wife Malissa Pate; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be at the Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from noon to 1pm. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Carl Williamson officiating. Private Family Burial will follow at the Cleveland Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be: Jesse T. Pate, James Garcia, Kody Garcia, Gerald Wayne Pate, Casey Kelly, and Matt Haynes. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association, or Childrenz Haven at childrenzhaven.org At the families request please wear masks to the service and practice social distancing.

