Billy Jack Walton was born August 21, 1952 in Homa, Louisiana and passed away January 16, 2021 in Broaddus, Texas at the age of 68. He and his wife owned Riverside Waste in Splendora, Texas for 20 years. He was a Master Mason and a beloved member of the Park Place Lodge #1172 in Houston, Texas. Billy Jack loved his family and friends, and enjoyed the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Walton and Mildred Walton; son, James Cavin Kuykendall; brothers, Larry Edward Walton and Larry E. Walton; son in law, James Scott. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Walton; sons, Michael Walton and wife Ashley, Ritchie Kuykendall and wife Chery; daughter, Carrie Scott; brother, Roger Walton; sister, Jeanette White; ½ sister, Jackie Sue Cale; grandchildren, Amanda Mobley, Taeylor Barcellona, Constance Dupriest, Ethan Kuykendall, Leslie Kuykendall, Cassidy Kuykendall, Cavin Kuykendall, Logan Walton, and Kynlee Walton; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 5-8pm. Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas with Pastor Chris Follett officiating. Masonic Graveside Rites will conclude the service. Pallbearers for the service will be: Chris Greenhaw, William Kelly, Jeff Shipley, Billy Barrick, Ethan Kuykendall, Roger Walton, Mikey Mobley, and James Richards.

