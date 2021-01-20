Raymond Olen Beasley, age 74 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born March 23, 1946 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Lawrence and Oneta Beasley who preceded him in death along with his sister, Darlene Rhodes; brothers-in-law, Buddy Pierce and Jack Hughes; and nephew, Bo Rhodes.

Survivors include his daughters, Sheila Beasley, Melanie Hunter and husband David; mother of his children, Melva Beasley; sister, Nadene Hughes; grandchildren, David Hunter, Mikul Viator, Matthew Hunter, Chanci Viator, Shianne Hunter, Ashli Andrus, Shari Willett, Shalin Viator, Crystal Stephenson, Mike Battise, Tara Clough and Cody Stoneberger; nieces, Sandy Perry and husband David, Tammy Pierce, Andrea Johnson and husband Jamie; along with numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

